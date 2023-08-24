Advertisement
Nominations still being considered for this year's Killarney Looking Good Competition

Aug 24, 2023 13:53 By radiokerrynews
Nominations still being considered for this year's Killarney Looking Good Competition
Nominations are being considered across 26 categories for this year's Killarney Looking Good Competition.

It was first launched in 1991, and aims to improve the appearance of Killarney.

The award categories include green hospitality, best school, restoration, the Fr Michael Murphy – Pride of Place Award; and the Yvonne Quill Memorial Award - which will be presented to the volunteer of the year.

The winners will be honoured at a ceremony at the close of the tourist season.

Nomination forms for this years competition are available in the public office in Killarney Town Hall or from Bricín Craft shop on High Street.

