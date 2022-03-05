No dentists in Kerry accepting new medical card holders under DTSS

No dentists in Kerry are accepting new medical card holders beyond their existing cohort under the Dental Treatment Services Scheme.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae received confirmation of this from the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly following a parliamentary question.

Minister Donnelly said a significant number of private general dental practicioners have resigned from the scheme, and many dentists still operating the scheme are only seeing existing patients.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae said this is scandalous and needs to be rectified, and questioned why so many dentists are leaving the scheme.

The Independent TD has called on Minister Donnelly to review this scheme to entice more dentists on board.