Advertisement
News

No dentists in Kerry accepting new medical card holders under DTSS

Mar 5, 2022 15:03 By radiokerrynews
No dentists in Kerry accepting new medical card holders under DTSS No dentists in Kerry accepting new medical card holders under DTSS
Share this article

No dentists in Kerry are accepting new medical card holders beyond their existing cohort under the Dental Treatment Services Scheme.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae received confirmation of this from the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly following a parliamentary question.

Minister Donnelly said a significant number of private general dental practicioners have resigned from the scheme, and many dentists still operating the scheme are only seeing existing patients.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae said this is scandalous and needs to be rectified, and questioned why so many dentists are leaving the scheme.

The Independent TD has called on Minister Donnelly to review this scheme to entice more dentists on board.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus