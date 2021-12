Nine thousand homes, businesses and farms remain without power in Kerry.

ESB Networks say the Dingle Peninsula and Cahersiveen are the areas worst affected.

There are also outages in Castleisland and Tralee, as well as other pockets of disruption throughout the county.

ESB Networks have had repair crews on sites since 7.30am.

The utility had been hampered in their efforts to carry out repairs on the ground yesterday due to the severity of Storm Barra.