The Governor of New York has congratulated the Kerry team on winning the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Governor Kathy Hochul, whose grandparents left West Kerry for the US nearly a century ago, paid tribute to the team on social media.

She said her grandfather instilled the fighting Kerry spirit and a love for the game in her as a founder of the North American GAA.

Advertisement

She was elected to the New York office in August of last year.

Â

Â