Advertisement
News

New tourist attraction planned for Fenit for 2024

Dec 20, 2023 17:54 By radiokerrynews
New tourist attraction planned for Fenit for 2024
Mike Moriarty with Mary O’Brien Browne, showing the map which will form part of the new viewing platform project for Fenit
Share this article

Fenit is in line to get a new tourist attraction in the new year.

Planning permission has been granted for a fully accessible viewing platform, commanding views of Tralee Bay.

It will highlight the maritime landscape and ecology of the bay, including the history and geographical importance of the area.

Advertisement

Included in the plans is a 2.6 metre bronze map, to be located on the waste land at the western side of Fenit pier, below the statue of St. Brendan.

It's estimated to cost around €120,000 to complete.

Mary O'Brien Browne from Fenit Historical Projects, says a GoFundMe page has been set up to help finance the platform.

Advertisement

She says it'll be another major tourist attraction for Fenit:

Link to GoFundMe page:

Advertisement

https://www.gofundme.com/f/37h28mavu0

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Association of New York hands over €25,000 to Kerry charities
Advertisement
Kerry syndicates strike gold
Changes to Listowel SouthDoc to come into effect in January
Advertisement

Recommended

Changes to Listowel SouthDoc to come into effect in January
Kerry Association of New York hands over €25,000 to Kerry charities
Kerry syndicates strike gold
Astellas thanks council and local community after planning granted for Tralee facility
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus