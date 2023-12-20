New tourist attraction planned for Fenit for 2024

Fenit is in line to get a new tourist attraction in the new year.

Planning permission has been granted for a fully accessible viewing platform, commanding views of Tralee Bay.

It will highlight the maritime landscape and ecology of the bay, including the history and geographical importance of the area.

Included in the plans is a 2.6 metre bronze map, to be located on the waste land at the western side of Fenit pier, below the statue of St. Brendan.

It's estimated to cost around €120,000 to complete.

Mary O'Brien Browne from Fenit Historical Projects, says a GoFundMe page has been set up to help finance the platform.

She says it'll be another major tourist attraction for Fenit:

Link to GoFundMe page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/37h28mavu0