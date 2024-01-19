Advertisement
New owner of Park Hotel in Kenmare says government must introduce measures to support the hospitality industry

Jan 19, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
New owner of Park Hotel in Kenmare says government must introduce measures to support the hospitality industry
The new owner of the Park Hotel in Kenmare says the government should introduce measures to help struggling hospitality operators.

Dublin entrepreneur Bryan Meehan purchased the five-star hotel from the Brennan brothers in November.

Mr Meehan says government supports given to industries like tech, should be afforded to the hotel and tourism sectors, given the current climate.

He believes such measures need to be explored as tax breaks would not help loss-making businesses.

Mr Meehan says businesses that are employing people and contributing to local economies should be supported.

Mr Meehan co-founded the Nude beauty brand with Ali Hewson, wife of U2 singer Bono.

Nude was later sold to the world's largest goods conglomerate LVMH.

He says he'd hope Ali and Bono would visit.

