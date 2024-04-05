Advertisement
News

New oncology unit at UHK set for completion in 2026

Apr 5, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Mikey Sheehy (Fianna Fáil) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The HSE says the new standalone Oncology Unit at University Hospital Kerry will be ready by 2026.

The HSE was responding to a query from Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy, who sought an update on progress and timelines for the facility.

Approval was granted two years ago to proceed with the unit to enhance cancer care services in the community with the new oncology unit.

The HSE has now told Cllr Sheehy that the first stage, concept design process, is due to be completed in the middle of this year, and the main issues being addresses are the helipad and aviation.

It says the projected completion and handover date for the new unit is 2026, which Cllr Sheehy says marks a significant milestone in enhancement of cancer care services in the region.

