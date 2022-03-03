€10 million extension announced for UHK oncology services

A €10 million extension for the oncology project at University Hospital Kerry has been announced by government officials.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed to Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley that he has issued a letter of approval to UHK which greenlights the upgrade of oncology services at the hospital.

The €10 million investment will provide for a state of the art extension to the existing oncology day ward, including funding to cover design, construction and equipment costs.

The project brief includes the provision of 10 treatment pods, two treatment rooms, a chemotherapy day unit and associated staff accommodation.

Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae welcomed the funding but says there are many more services at the hospital where investment is needed.

