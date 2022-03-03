Advertisement
News

€10 million extension announced for UHK oncology services

Mar 3, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrynews
€10 million extension announced for UHK oncology services €10 million extension announced for UHK oncology services
Share this article

A €10 million extension for the oncology project at University Hospital Kerry has been announced by government officials.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed to Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley that he has issued a letter of approval to UHK which greenlights the upgrade of oncology services at the hospital.

The €10 million investment will provide for a state of the art extension to the existing oncology day ward, including funding to cover design, construction and equipment costs.

Advertisement

The project brief includes the provision of 10 treatment pods, two treatment rooms, a chemotherapy day unit and associated staff accommodation.

Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae welcomed the funding but says there are many more services at the hospital where investment is needed.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus