Killarney family says their disabled son is living in substandard council accommodation

A Killarney family says their 12-year-old son who has disabilities is living in substandard council accommodation.

Arthur O'Brien, who is wheelchair bound, lives in a chalet at St Michael's halting site in Killarney.

He has a condition called arthrogryposis which means he has no mobility from the neck down.

The family says part of the floor in their chalet has collapsed and this resulted in Arthur falling through it in his wheelchair; he needed to be taken to hospital as a result.

His father, Arthur O’Brien, says they need proper facilities for their son:

When contacted by Radio Kerry News, Kerry County Council stated it doesn’t comment on individual cases and circumstances.

The council says it works closely and proactively with all tenants where issues arise.