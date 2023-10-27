New MTU STEM building on track to open for 2025/26 academic year

The new STEM building at the Munster Technological University is on track to be completed in time for the 2025/26 academic year.

The contract for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths building at the MTU Tralee campus was signed last December.

It’s one of six higher education building projects being delivered under Project Ireland 2040.

Head of STEM at MTU Kerry, Eilish Broderick, says the building will provide much-needed graduates in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and maths.

Dr Seamus Murphy, Head of the Department of Technology, Engineering, and Maths, says there’s huge demand for the skills developed in STEM.