Advertisement
News

New MTU STEM building on track to open for 2025/26 academic year

Oct 27, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
New MTU STEM building on track to open for 2025/26 academic year
Share this article

The new STEM building at the Munster Technological University is on track to be completed in time for the 2025/26 academic year.

The contract for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths building at the MTU Tralee campus was signed last December.

It’s one of six higher education building projects being delivered under Project Ireland 2040.

Advertisement

Head of STEM at MTU Kerry, Eilish Broderick, says the building will provide much-needed graduates in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and maths.

Dr Seamus Murphy, Head of the Department of Technology, Engineering, and Maths, says there’s huge demand for the skills developed in STEM.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
Sean McGrath pens deal to stay at Kerry FC
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus