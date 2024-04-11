The newly-appointed Minister for Further and Higher Education is supportive of MTU Kerry’s plans to build student accommodation.

Patrick O’Donovan, who represents the constituency of Limerick County, was this week appointed Minister at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

He says technological universities building their own accommodation can provide brilliant opportunities for towns like Tralee.

Advertisement

In 2022, MTU Kerry had already established a scoping group to look at accommodation on all of its campuses.

Minister O’Donovan says as soon as he was appointed, he was contacted by former Kerry TD and Fine Gael Minister Jimmy Deenihan, who’s also the Chairperson of the MTU Governing Body.