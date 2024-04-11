Advertisement
News

New Minister for Higher Education supportive of MTU Kerry accommodation

Apr 11, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
New Minister for Higher Education supportive of MTU Kerry accommodation
Share this article

The newly-appointed Minister for Further and Higher Education is supportive of MTU Kerry’s plans to build student accommodation.

Patrick O’Donovan, who represents the constituency of Limerick County, was this week appointed Minister at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

He says technological universities building their own accommodation can provide brilliant opportunities for towns like Tralee.

Advertisement

In 2022, MTU Kerry had already established a scoping group to look at accommodation on all of its campuses.

Minister O’Donovan says as soon as he was appointed, he was contacted by former Kerry TD and Fine Gael Minister Jimmy Deenihan, who’s also the Chairperson of the MTU Governing Body.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Road reopens following crash near Listowel
Advertisement
Kerry business shortlisted in .ie 2024 Digital Town Awards
Kerry Tidy Town committees ask election candidates not to use posters within town centres
Advertisement

Recommended

Road reopens following crash near Listowel
Kerry business shortlisted in .ie 2024 Digital Town Awards
Kerry Tidy Town committees ask election candidates not to use posters within town centres
Part of N69 road remains closed following crash overnight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus