Hopes plans to develop student accommodation in Tralee will be advanced next year

It’s hoped plans will be advanced next year to develop student accommodation in Tralee.

That’s according to Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science, Simon Harris, who was speaking on a visit to Munster Technological University Kerry today.

MTU Kerry has already established a scoping group to look at accommodation on all of its campuses.

Advertisement

The Minister says his department will initially work with universities which already have planning permission, but hopes in 2023 to advance plans for campus student accommodation in Tralee.

Advertisement

Today, Minister Harris confirmed Munster Technological University Kerry has been given the go ahead to proceed to the next phase of the development of a Kerry Campus Learner Centre.

It’s been successful in the first stage of its application under the Technological Sector Strategic Projects Fund.

This new student services and administration building will be around 4,000sqm, and will support around 3,000 students with space for them to gather, Student Union offices, and student welfare services.

Advertisement

Minister Harris says there are a few more approval processes to get through, but his department will now work with MTU Kerry on these.