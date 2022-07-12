Advertisement
News

New Media Fund to be established to support local, regional and national public service journalism

Jul 12, 2022 15:07 By radiokerrynews
New Media Fund to be established to support local, regional and national public service journalism New Media Fund to be established to support local, regional and national public service journalism
Share this article

A New Media Fund is to be established to support local, regional and national public service journalism.

It was one of the 49 recommendations from the Future of Media Commission that were accepted by government today.

The licence fee will be re-worked, but not scrapped as was recommended - over fears of political control over media.

Advertisement

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, which Radio Kerry is a member of, has welcomed the publication of report.

It says the recognition of the public service content of independent radio stations is a game changer, and something it’s been seeking for some years.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus