Network Ireland Kerry teaming up with Kerry LEO on event

The Network Ireland Kerry Branch is teaming up with Kerry Local Enterprise Office on an event next week.

The theme is Connecting the County - Leading, Supporting, Collaborating, and will take place in the RDI Hub, Killorglin next Wednesday (November 8th) from 6:30 to 8:30pm.

The keynote speaker is Sinead Lonergan, Women in Business Manager at Enterprise Ireland.

There will also be a panel of guests including Anna and Orla Snook O'Carroll of Valentia Vermouth, Pamela Neumann of Tango Street Food, Dina Vyapuri of Techfindr, and Jo Arbon of Holistic Hound.

Booking is essential, details are available here.