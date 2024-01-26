The Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral reform says the Conor Pass is to be considered to become a national park.

Malcolm Noonan launched the new National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP), which aims to protect and secure nature across the country.

This is the fourth such scheme and comes as natural habits and marine environments are in decline.

Under the plan Ireland will have more national parks, with a number of sites - including Conor Pass - to be considered.

Earlier this month Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, told Radio Kerry a deal for the state to purchase the lands is looking promising, but that nothing is signed.

According to the Irish Examiner Mr Noonan said although there is “still a way to go” with the potential acquisition of Conor Pass the Government is “actively engaging”.



Minister Malcolm Noonan says having more national parks is important in tackling climate change too: