National Ploughing Championships successful for Kerry competitors

This year’s National Ploughing Championships have been successful for Kerry competitors with another win for the Kingdom yesterday.

Michael J Donegan from Causeway won the Junior Conventional Ploughing Class.

Aeneas Horan from Castleisland came second in the Vintage Two-Furrow Trailer Plough Class.

Advertisement

Moss Trant from Tonevane finished in third place in the Special Horse Plough Class.

PRO of Kerry Ploughing Tom O’Mahony says it’s been a good ploughing championship for Kerry.

Competitors representing the Kingdom won two titles, and secured four other podium positions.

Advertisement

Colm Dineen from Causeway won the 3-Furrow Conventional-Plough Senior Class on Tuesday.