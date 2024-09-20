Advertisement
National Ploughing Championships successful for Kerry competitors

Sep 20, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
National Ploughing Championships successful for Kerry competitors
This year’s National Ploughing Championships have been successful for Kerry competitors with another win for the Kingdom yesterday.

Michael J Donegan from Causeway won the Junior Conventional Ploughing Class.

Aeneas Horan from Castleisland came second in the Vintage Two-Furrow Trailer Plough Class.

Moss Trant from Tonevane finished in third place in the Special Horse Plough Class.

PRO of Kerry Ploughing Tom O’Mahony says it’s been a good ploughing championship for Kerry.

Competitors representing the Kingdom won two titles, and secured four other podium positions.

Colm Dineen from Causeway won the 3-Furrow Conventional-Plough Senior Class on Tuesday.

