The National Cancer Information System (NCIS) is now live in University Hospital Kerry.

It's a single, national computerised system that records patients' health care information.

The aim is to give all relevant healthcare providers access to oncology and haemato-oncology patients’ data in a timely manner.

The NCIS roll-out was impacted by COVID-19 and the cyber-attack on the HSE's IT system.

Further Information from: https://www.hse.ie/.../medonc/projects/mocisproject.html

Advertisement