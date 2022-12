Santa Claus is coming to Killorglin.

The man in red will be at Library Place from 3pm today.

Other events will be taking place in Killorglin Town during the build-up to Christmas.

Advertisement

The Memory Tree Ceremony will take place next Saturday, December 17th.

This will allow people to come together and remember lost loved ones.

Christmas Markets will also be operating at the Fishery every weekend from 10am to 5pm during the run up to Christmas.