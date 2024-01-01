Mudslide leads to closure of road leading to Glanageenty Car Park

A mudslide has resulted in the closure of a road leading into a car park attached to the popular walking route of Glanageenty.

Kerry County Council says the local road L6519 between Glanageenty Car Park and Broughane Cross near the Captain Monteith Memorial Road is closed until further notice and until a full assessment is completed.

Glanageenty, which is some 12km from Tralee and 9km from Castleisland, is renowned for its rich history, and is a place of importance during the Desmond Rebellion of the 16th century, the Easter Rising and Civil War.

In 1916, Captain Robert Monteith, who landed in Banna Strand with Roger Casement, made his escape from the British and sheltered in Glanageenty Wood.

During the Civil War, the only survivor of the Ballyseedy massacre, Stephen Fuller also made it his hideaway.

Ballymacelligott Community Alert notified the council of the mudslide.