Kerry County Council urged to warn of potential mudslides during period of heavy rainfall

Kerry County Council is being called on to warn of potential mudslides during periods of heavy rainfall.

The issue was raised by Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

It follows the closure of a road in Ballymacelligott two weeks ago, following significant rainfall in the area.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald asked Kerry County Council to add a warning for roads prone to a potential mudslide, especially in times of heavy rain after long periods of dry weather.

He says the council warns of risks of flooding when there’s heavy rain forecast and just wants the mudslide warning to be put out in the same way on the Local Authority’s social media channels.

On July 14th, a mudslide led to the closure of the L-6519, the road from Glanageenty car park to Broughane Cross near the Captain Monteith Memorial.

Last August, the L-6518 road at Maughanknockane, Ballymacelligot was closed from Kielduff Cross to Carrigcannon Cross due to a mudslide.

Cllr Fitzgerald says the residents were concerned there’d be another mudslide in the area, following downpours over the last few weeks.

In response, Kerry County Council says the resources required to introduce and operate a mudslide warning system for roads prone to this type of event are significant and say it’s not considered feasible to introduce this system within an individual MD at this time.

The lands where the mudslide originated from in Maugha is not in the charge of Kerry County Council, however, the council is continuing to co-operate with the relevant agencies.