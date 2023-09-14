Advertisement
News

MTU says Astellas plans will enhance Kerry’s reputation as STEM centre of excellence

Sep 14, 2023 17:42 By radiokerrynews
MTU says Astellas plans will enhance Kerry's reputation as STEM centre of excellence
Munster Technological University Kerry says Astellas’ plans will further enhance Kerry’s reputation as a STEM centre of excellence.

Astella Pharma Inc. today announced an investment of over €330 million in a new facility at the Kerry Technology Park, on MTU Kerry North Campus in Tralee.

The Tokyo based company will now seek planning permission, in the hope construction would begin next year, with the site being fully operational by 2028.

It would create over 100 highly specialised science, engineering, and technology or STEM roles.

MTU Kerry is welcoming the news, saying it’ll provide further student internships, project work, and graduate opportunities, along with Astellas’ existing facility in Killorglin.

Dr Eilish Broderick, Head of the School of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics at MTU Kerry, says this, along with the new STEM building being developed at MTU, provides a very bright future for STEM in Kerry.

