News

MTU marks topping out of new STEM building due to open next year

Apr 19, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
MTU marks topping out of new STEM building due to open next year
The MTU has celebrated the topping out of its new STEM building in Tralee, which is due to open next year.

The three-storey building was topped out this week, marking a milestone for the project at the MTU Kerry campus.

The contract to deliver the building was signed in December 2022, and the sod was turned on the project last summer.

The MTU has now marked the topping out of the building, which means construction is not complete yet but the structure has reached its highest point.

The new, 8,913 metre-squared building will provide new lecture theatres, classrooms, machinery workshops, halls, and laboratory space.

The university says it will expand its portfolio of programmes and services, and will play a vital role in achieving the vision of MTU, significantly enhancing the university’s number of STEM graduates.

The building is due to be completed by the summer of 2025, and be operational for the 2025/26 academic year.

