Sod turned at New MTU STEM Building in Tralee

Jun 19, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Sod turned at New MTU STEM Building in Tralee Sod turned at New MTU STEM Building in Tralee
The sod has been turned at the Munster Technological University STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) building in Tralee.

The new construction is expected to increase the capacity at MTU Kerry by 440 students.

The state of the art, 9,042 metre squared building, is one of six higher education building projects being delivered under Project Ireland 2040.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, turned the sod at a ceremony this afternoon, describing it as a "really important development" for the Munster region.

He says work on the multi-million euro building is on track to be completed by June 2025.
