Sod turned at New MTU STEM Building in Tralee

The sod has been turned at the Munster Technological University STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) building in Tralee.

The new construction is expected to increase the capacity at MTU Kerry by 440 students.

The state of the art, 9,042 metre squared building, is one of six higher education building projects being delivered under Project Ireland 2040.

Advertisement

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, turned the sod at a ceremony this afternoon, describing it as a "really important development" for the Munster region.