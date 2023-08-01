Advertisement
MTU Kerry SU President says students have been kicked to the kerb by government in terms of accommodation

Aug 1, 2023 13:19 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry SU President says students have been kicked to the kerb by government in terms of accommodation
Students have been thrown under the bus by the government when it comes to accommodation and addressing the housing crisis.

That’s according to the President of MTU Kerry Students’ Union, Stephen Fogarty.

He says in Tralee, accommodation which was previously aimed at students, has been diverted to house refugees and asylum seekers, and to provide long-term rental housing.

Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris, recently encouraged homeowners to consider renting out a room to students, allowing homes earn up to 14 thousand euro a year tax free.

Mr Fogarty says, the union will be reaching out to property owners – as it did last year – to ask if they would consider renting out rooms to students.

