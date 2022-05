MTU Kerry students have scooped a national award for an active travel project.

The Smarter Travel Awards from the National Transport Authority reward projects that encourage sustainable and active travel modes for commutes.

Katie Boland and Melissa Sweeney, who are both in second year in Event Management, won the Marketing and Event Management category for their project “Walk 4 Rewards”.

The competition featured 230 entries involving over 400 students across the country