MTU Kerry lecturers among those protesting this lunchtime over regional pay variations

Feb 20, 2024 09:21 By radiokerrynews
The Teachers' Union of Ireland is warning further industrial action is on the way unless the Government deals with pay issues for third level institutions.

Lecturers are Technological Universities across the country, including at the MTU campus in Tralee, are protesting this lunchtime but say services to students will not be affected.

It's unhappy with wide regional variations when it comes to pay and conditions, despite an agreement with the Department of Higher Education in 2017 to make the TU sector equal across the board.

General Secretary Michael Gillespie says the action will step up if progress isn't made.

