Proposal to pay MTU staff less than colleagues in Dublin branded unfair

Jan 17, 2024 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Proposal to pay MTU staff less than colleagues in Dublin branded unfair
A proposal that would see some staff at technological universities in Dublin getting paid more than colleagues doing the same work outside of Dublin, including MTU, is unfair.

That's according to Colm Kelly who's the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) representative at Munster Technological University Kerry.

TUI members in technological universities are being balloted from today for industrial action, which could start next month if they vote in favour of it.

Ballot results are due by the middle of next week, and if members vote in favour of it, the union’s executive committee will meet on January 26th to consider what action will be taken.

MTU union representative, Colm Kelly, says any pay disparity can’t be tolerated.

