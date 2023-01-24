Advertisement
More Kerry students turning to Vincent de Paul for help with fees and other costs

Jan 24, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
More Kerry students turning to Vincent de Paul for help with fees and other costs
St Vincent de Paul
Growing numbers of Kerry students are turning to the St Vincent de Paul for help with their education costs.

It emerged this week that the Society paid out €2 million last year to help students - and an estimated €500,000 went to students in Kerry and Cork.

The society's President in North Kerry, Breda Dwyer, says they had requests for help with everything from transport costs, to student fees.

Rising accommodation costs throughout the country also put a strain students, especially on those who don't qualify for the SUSI grant, she said.

Ms Dwyer also says that taking up a college place in Dublin, is now out of the financial reach of many young people:

 

