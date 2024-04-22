Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty mural in Tralee defaced with Hitler references

A mural in Tralee to honour Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty who saved thousands of lives in Nazi-occupied Rome has been defaced with Hitler references.

Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty who grew up in Killarney and spent his last years in Cahersiveen, helped save the lives of some 6,500 Jewish people and Allied soldiers during the Second World War.

A mural in his honour on the Matt Talbot Road has been defaced with a reference to Hitler and a Hitler-style moustache was daubed on the monsignor’s image.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley condemns the vandalism.

He says Kerry County Council will repair the damage.