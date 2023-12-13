Kenmare councillors ask for permanent memorial to Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty to be included in Cahersiveen Regeneration Plan

Kerry County Council are being urged to include a memorial to Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty, in the Public Realm plans for Cahersiveen.

It follows a question from Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill, at the recent meeting of the Kenmare Municipal District.

Cllr Cahill believes a permanent memorial to Monsignor O’Flaherty in the town would be a fitting dedication.

He said Monsignor O’Flaherty was an extraordinary former resident of Cahersiveen who put his life at risk to save others.

Cllr Norma Moriarty gave her backing to the idea, describing him as an incredible humanitarian, adding the council should work with the community to make the memorial happen.