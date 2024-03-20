A report published by three TDs, including Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, has recommended the existing ban on assisted dying be maintained.

The minority report by three members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Assisted Dying, including chairperson and Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, was published this afternoon.

The other two members are Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy, and Independent Senator Rónán Mullen.

It counteracts the Oireachtas Committee’s own report, which is due to be published today.

The minority report recommends that the existing ban on assisted dying be maintained, and there be no change to the Criminal Law Suicide Act 1993.

The report also recommends that carers be robustly supported in their caring duties, and sufficient funding be provided for suicide prevention programmes.

The three members also recommend further funding be made so that high quality, palliative care services can be available countrywide.

There is also a call for studies on ableism in Irish society, on the impact of economic disadvantage, and health inequalities on causing people to feel a burden.

A report by the Committee, due to be published today, is expected to recommend allowing assisted dying in very strict circumstances - including that the person has a terminal illness, intolerable pain, and they must have complete capacity.

The three dissenting members, including Deputy Healy-Rae, say that the Committee’s report doesn’t adequately address the difficulties posed by the risk of societal coercion.

Deputy Healy-Rae said the clear voice of medical professionals was that doctor-patient trust would be undermined by assisted dying.

Deputy Healy-Rae had been criticised for his role in the minority report, with one TD claiming he had undermined the Committee’s report, but he denied this entirely.