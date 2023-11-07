Minister tells Kerry politicians he’s preparing proposals to reduce dependency on hotels to house asylum seekers and refugees

The Minister for Integration has told Kerry politicians that he’s planning to bring proposals to Government to reduce the dependency on hotels to house asylum seekers and refugees.

A meeting took place yesterday between Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman and public representatives in Kery to discuss plans to house 70 asylum seekers in Killarney.

Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jim Finucane, along with Kerry TDs, senators, CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell and Mayor of Killarney Cllr Brendan Cronin all attended.

The meeting came about following concerns raised about the lack of services in the county to cater for another influx of people.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Cllr Jim Finucane says Minister Roderic O’Gorman acknowledged Kerry has accommodated a lot of refugees and international protection applicants: