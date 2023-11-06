Meeting taking place about proposal to house 70 asylum seekers in Killarney

A meeting has been taking place this morning between the Minister for Integration and public representatives from Kerry about the movement of 70 asylum seekers to Killarney.

The Department of Integration had proposed that the international protection applicants be housed on the Muckross Road.

The proposal has been met with concern by local representatives, and the local authority.

The Department had planned to house 70 male international protection applicants at the Harmony Inn, trading as Kingscourt Inn, on the Muckross Road.

Kerry County Council then asked the Department to reconsider this decision, citing concerns over the capacity of support services such as health and education, to deal with 70 more people.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, arranged a meeting between the Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman and representatives from Kerry.

This includes all Kerry TDs, senators, CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell, Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jim Finucane, and Mayor of Killarney Cllr Brendan Cronin.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin said he agrees Kerry has reached capacity for international protection applicants and refugees.

He says Kerry has been chosen because of its tourism sector, and available beds.

The Fine Gael Deputy cautioned against the issue being turned into anti-immigrant sentiment, ahead of next year’s local elections.