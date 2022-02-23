Advertisement
News

Minister says Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce won't be talking shop

Feb 23, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
The Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce won't be a talking shop.

That's according to Minister of State with responsibility for Office of Public Works, Patrick O'Donovan.

The taskforce will assess the strategic strengths of the Shannon Estuary and examine potential economic opportunities for the area.

The group is expected to provide a final report on the area by October.

Minister Patrick O'Donovan says a similar successful taskforce was established in Limerick.

He feels this Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce can be equally as successful:

Minister of State with responsibility for Office of Public Works, Patrick O'Donovan says the Green Party is engaging in gaga-land politics.

He was responding to a comment from Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan, who is opposed to LNG infrastructure.

Deputy Hourigan says the current crisis shows the dangers of not investing in renewables now and continuing to rely on importing gas from Russia and elsewhere.

Minister Patrick O'Donovan says offshore wind energy is years away from generating at a level that will make a meaningful difference:

