News

Minister says Kerry to get more than fair share of funding to fix private roads

Jan 29, 2024 08:35 By radiokerrynews
The Minister for Rural and Community Development says Kerry will get more than its fair share of government funding to fix private roads.

Minister Heather Humphreys was speaking in the Dáil, in response to Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Deputy Griffin called for the Minister to look at counties with huge waiting lists on the Local Improvement Scheme for improved funding.

The Local Improvement Scheme funds repairs and improvement works on private, rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities.

Deputy Griffin told the Dáil that there are currently more than 600 roads awaiting funding in Kerry, which is almost a fifth of all roads awaiting improvement across the country.

He said these are people who paid their taxes and are trying to travel these roads in their cars, on bicycles or with prams, day in and day out.

Deputy Griffin said Kerry needs substantially more funding to try and clear this list, and called on Minister Humphreys to provide this additional funding this year.

In response, Minister Humphreys says she will be announcing the LIS funding at the end of January.

She told Deputy Griffin to have no doubt that, like every other year, Kerry will get more than its fair share.

Kerry was allocated €1.5 million under the scheme in 2023.

