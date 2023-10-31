Calls for Transport Minister to fund part of LIS to enable more Kerry roads be completed

The Minister for Transport needs to play his part in funding part of the Local Improvement Scheme to enable more roads on the Kerry list to be completed.

That’s according to Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

He asked for the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys to outline her plans to reduce the LIS list in Kerry, which currently has over 670 roads on it.

This year €1.5 million was allocated to the county through the scheme, which will enable 24 roads on the list to be completed.

The LIS funds repairs and improvement works on private, rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Deputy Brendan Griffin questioned if Minister Humphreys appreciated how long the LIS list was in Kerry; he added that while it’s welcome that 25 roads will be completed this year, that it’ll take years to clear the current list.

Minister Humphreys, whose department funds the scheme, says she understands the importance of the LIS to rural communities.

She says she’s engaging with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan with a view to exploring jointly funding the scheme.

Deputy Brendan Giffin says he knows people who are at number 400 on the list in Kerry and asked if Kerry County Council could get additional funding to carry out further works.

He says the Department of Transport has to step up to the line, adding it’s a massive department with a significant capital budget; the Kerry TD says Minister Humphreys has stepped up and says Minister Ryan needs to also play his part.