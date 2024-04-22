The Minister for Housing insists there has been an increase in the number of one-off houses being granted planning permission.

Minister Darragh O'Brien was asked about Transport Infrastructure Ireland's objection to plans for accommodation for staff working at the Hogs Head Golf Club in Waterville.

He couldn't comment on a specific case but says in general terms, proposed planning reforms will oblige planners to consider the needs of individual communities.

Advertisement

Minister O'Brien says it's important people in rural Ireland can live near their work: