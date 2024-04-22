Advertisement
News

Minister for Housing insists planning reforms would support community needs

Apr 22, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Housing insists planning reforms would support community needs
Share this article

The Minister for Housing insists there has been an increase in the number of one-off houses being granted planning permission.

Minister Darragh O'Brien was asked about Transport Infrastructure Ireland's objection to plans for accommodation for staff working at the Hogs Head Golf Club in Waterville.

He couldn't comment on a specific case but says in general terms, proposed planning reforms will oblige planners to consider the needs of individual communities.

Advertisement

Minister O'Brien says it's important people in rural Ireland can live near their work:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Valentia slate formally recognised as World Heritage Stone
Advertisement
67 new homes officially opened in Castleisland
Explorer living in Kerry honoured with global award for mountaineering and exploration efforts
Advertisement

Recommended

Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty mural in Tralee defaced with Hitler references
2 Kerrymen on Football team of the week; minor captain named
New flight from Cork Airport to Corfu announced
Irish winger Mack Hansen almost ready for action
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus