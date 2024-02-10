Kerry TD claims planning applicants face a pit of blackmail and ransom

Planning applicants face "a pit of blackmail and ransom" because of serial objectors.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae made the claim when he raised the matter in a parliamentary question.

The deputy believes people with genuine concerns have a right to object but alleged "frivolous objections" are delaying families from building their own homes countrywide.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien introduced a new bill to the Dáil in November which would make it a standalone offence to demand so-called "go-away money" to withdraw objections.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says this is not what the planning system is for.