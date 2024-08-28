The Minister for Education says she will look at every option to address the shortage of primary school teachers.

The INTO is warning the shortage of teachers has reached a crisis point, where some schools are forced to employ people with no teaching qualifications.

The union says schools across the country are being impacted, with those in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath being hit hardest.

It’s pointing to a worsening housing and cost of living crisis, the lack of affordable childcare and better conditions abroad as the main factors.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley was asked about the INTO’s statement this afternoon: