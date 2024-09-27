Minister for Education outlines her priorities ahead of Budget 2025

The Minister for Education says supports for businesses, for special education and around the cost of living are among her priorities ahead of Budget 2025.

The budget will be announced next Tuesday.

Minister for Educational and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says there are many competing demands and discussions are continuing before Budget 2025 is finalised.

She was speaking at the opening of the new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí school building in Tralee.

Minister Foley explains what her priorities are:

