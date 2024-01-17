The Minister for Integration has confirmed that no contract has been signed to use Edenburn House in Ballymacelligott as accommodation for international protection applicants.

There had been speculation locally that the house, which was sold last year, would be used for this purpose as refurbishments works were taking place there.

The four councillors in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area provided an update through a joint statement which they read at today’s Municipal District meeting.

Edenburn House dates back to 1760 and is situated on 19 acres in Ballymacelligott.

It was used to house tuberculosis patients between the late 1930s and 1960s and was also a place where the elderly went to convalesce, known as Edenburn Hospital, until its closure in 1988.

The Georgian country house was sold for over €1 million last year.

Following concerns raised locally, the four elected councillors in the Castleisland LEA – Cllrs Bobby O’Connell, Charlie Farrelly, Fionnán Fitzgerald and Jackie Healy-Rae – contacted the Department and Minister for Integration, as well as the Government.

In a statement read at the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting this morning, the four councillors provided an update.

They stated after making several representations, the latest update they’ve received from Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman is that no contract has been signed by that Department for Edenburn House.

They say it’s the latest update they have and the four councillors committed to keeping their constituents updated, if and when any further information comes to light.

Radio Kerry News contacted the Department of Integration earlier this week regarding any potential plans to use Edenburn House; the Department has yet to reply.