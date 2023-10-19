Former Kerry TB hospital sold for €1.1million

A Georgian country house situated between Tralee and Castleisland has been sold for over €1 million.

Edenburn House and Estate was put on the market in October last year with an asking price of €1.6 million.

The house dates back to 1760 and is situated on 19 acres in Ballymacelligott.

It was used to house tuberculosis patients between the late 1930s and 1960s and also a place where the elderly went to convalesce, known as Edenburn Hospital – until its closure in 1988.

The Property Services Regulatory Authority’s residential price register, confirmed Edenburn House and Estate was sold for € 1.1 million at the end of September.