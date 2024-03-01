Advertisement
News

MEP says she’s happy to speak with OPW Minister following criticism on Nature Restoration Law

Mar 1, 2024 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Grace O'Sullivan in the EP in Brussels
An Ireland South MEP says she’s happy to discuss the OPW minister’s concerns over the EU Nature Restoration Law.

Green Party MEP, Grace O’Sullivan, was reacting to criticism from Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan, whose office oversee flood relief.

The minister, who's a Fine Gael TD, said the law passed by MEPs will make it harder to protect properties in flood prone areas.

The plan gives EU states two years to plan how to re-wild 20 percent of their land and sea by 2030.

MEP O’Sullivan says Deputy O’Donovan is wrong in his criticism, but she would gladly sit down with him and discuss his concerns.

