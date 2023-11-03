Meeting to take place over proposal to house 70 asylum seekers in Killarney

Education Minister Norma Foley says she and the CEO of Kerry County Council will meet the Minister for Integration to discuss the capacity for more asylum seekers in Killarney.

The Department of Integration had planned to house 70 male international protection applicants at the Harmony Inn, trading as Kingscourt Inn, on the Muckross Road.

Kerry County Council then asked the Department to reconsider this decision, citing concerns over the capacity of support services such as health and education, to deal with 70 more people.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says she has asked Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman to meet with her and CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell.

Minister Foley says she has heard the concerns of locals, and it is time to look at the capacity in areas like Killarney.