Advertisement
News

Mayor of Tralee pushes for regulations on e-scooters

Jan 27, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Tralee pushes for regulations on e-scooters Mayor of Tralee pushes for regulations on e-scooters
25.2.2020 - Johnnie Wall to replace Norma Foley on Kerry County Council - Cllr Johnnie Wall was formally co-opted to the Council at a special meeting held in Council Chambers today 25th . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

The Mayor of Tralee has asked that Kerry County Council write to the Minister for Transport to encourage him to introduce regulations around e-scooters.

Johnnie Wall said that he was almost knocked down by e-scooters twice in recent weeks.

He said he didn't want to take away from the enjoyment of e-scooters but unless high visibility jackets are used when operating them, they could cause real problems. Mr Wall said he would like to see Minister Eamon Ryan introduce regulations on the matter.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus