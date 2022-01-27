Mayor of Tralee pushes for regulations on e-scooters

The Mayor of Tralee has asked that Kerry County Council write to the Minister for Transport to encourage him to introduce regulations around e-scooters.

Johnnie Wall said that he was almost knocked down by e-scooters twice in recent weeks.

He said he didn't want to take away from the enjoyment of e-scooters but unless high visibility jackets are used when operating them, they could cause real problems. Mr Wall said he would like to see Minister Eamon Ryan introduce regulations on the matter.