Mayor of Kerry blasts GDPR as council says it can’t make sheep attacks map public

The Mayor of Kerry has blasted the non-publication of a map where sheep attacks have taken place, as GDPR gone mad.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald was responding to information provided by Kerry County Council at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

In response to a question from Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald, the council said such data could not be made public due to GDPR concerns.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald asked the council for on update on plans to map areas in the county where dog attacks are prevalent.

In response, Kerry County Council advised that since 2022, all dog attacks on sheep which have been reported to the councils Dog Pound - have been mapped.

However, due to concerns around GDPR, the council is unable to make this information public.

Cllr Fitzgerald said he was disappointed by the response, adding he’s not looking for houses, just general information on where an attack took place.

He added, he’s disappointed that GDPR is holding this up and will return to it with a motion at the next meeting.

Mayor of Kerry and Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald aired his frustration at the council’s response.

He said he believes this is GDPR is gone mad and it shouldn’t be holding these thing up; adding that if the data is reported, it should be publicised.