Advertisement
News

Mayor of Kerry blasts GDPR as council says it can’t make sheep attacks map public

Nov 23, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Kerry blasts GDPR as council says it can’t make sheep attacks map public
Share this article

The Mayor of Kerry has blasted the non-publication of a map where sheep attacks have taken place, as GDPR gone mad.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald was responding to information provided by Kerry County Council at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

In response to a question from Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald, the council said such data could not be made public due to GDPR concerns.

Advertisement

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald asked the council for on update on plans to map areas in the county where dog attacks are prevalent.

In response, Kerry County Council advised that since 2022, all dog attacks on sheep which have been reported to the councils Dog Pound - have been mapped.

However, due to concerns around GDPR, the council is unable to make this information public.

Advertisement

Cllr Fitzgerald said he was disappointed by the response, adding he’s not looking for houses, just general information on where an attack took place.

He added, he’s disappointed that GDPR is holding this up and will return to it with a motion at the next meeting.

Mayor of Kerry and Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald aired his frustration at the council’s response.

Advertisement

He said he believes this is GDPR is gone mad and it shouldn’t be holding these thing up; adding that if the data is reported, it should be publicised.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry bridge closes due to flooding
Advertisement
Independent candidate running in Kerry contesting in seven general election constituencies
Kerry under wind warning while Met Éireann issue status yellow warning for tomorrow
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry bridge closes due to flooding
Wins for Arsenal, Brighton and Wolves in Premier League
Independent candidate running in Kerry contesting in seven general election constituencies
Kerry under wind warning while Met Éireann issue status yellow warning for tomorrow
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus