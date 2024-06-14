Advertisement
Managing Director of Cork Airport appointed chair of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation

Jun 14, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Niall McCarthy
The Managing Director of Cork Airport has been appointed the Chair of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation.

Niall McCarthy has been elected the new chairperson of the confederation at its annual general meeting yesterday.

He takes over from Elaina Fitzgerald Kane of Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel and Spa, Adare, and will serve as chair for two years.

Niall McCarthy has worked in various roles across the daa group for over 20 years at Dublin, Shannon and Cork airports, and Jeddah Airport in Saudi Arabia.

