Man to appear in court in connection with suspected murder of elderly man in Castlemaine

Feb 28, 2024 12:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Facebook
A man, who was arrested in connection with the suspected murder of an elderly man in Castlemaine, is due to appear in court this afternoon.

The body of 83-year-old Patrick Paddy O'Mahony senior was discovered in a house on Sunday morning; it’s believed he died from a gunshot wound.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Tralee District Court at 2.00pm.

It's understood the man arrested was known to Mr. O'Mahony

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Southern correspondent for the Irish Independent Ralph Reigel understands the man is not from Kerry.

