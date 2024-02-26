Advertisement
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine

Feb 26, 2024 16:05 By radiokerrynews
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in Castlemaine yesterday.

The man, who is aged in his aged 60s, is currently detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The body of Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, was discovered at a residence in the area yesterday morning.

It’s believed he died from a shotgun injury; Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his body.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place at University Hospital Kerry this afternoon.

 

