A man in his 60s remains in Garda custody this morning, following the death of a pensioner in Castlemaine at the weekend.

83-year-old Paddy O'Mahony senior is believed to have died from a gunshot wound at his home on Sunday.

According to today's Irish Independent, the man who's being questioned in relation to Mr O'Mahony's death, is not from Kerry, and was known to the victim.

The man can be held for seven days under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.